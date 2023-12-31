Walker (shoulder/illness) is listed as active Sunday against the Steelers.

Walker followed the same practice routine this week as he did during Week 16 prep -- back-to-back DNPs followed by a limited session -- before the Seahawks termed him questionable for the upcoming game. However, coach Pete Carroll provided less clarity about Walker's upcoming availability this time around, calling him a game-time decision Friday, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. The tide turned for the better following an ensuing report from Adam Schefter of ESPN that Walker was expected to suit up Sunday, and that has come to fruition. It remains to be seen if Walker will be able to handle his normal workload, but while playing through the shoulder injury last Sunday at Tennessee, he turned 58 percent of snaps into 17 touches for 56 yards from scrimmage, while reserve RB Zach Charbonnet took three touches for minus-4 yards on the other 42 percent of plays.