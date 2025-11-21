Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (glute) was added to the injury report Friday and is now listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tennessee, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Walker wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday. It's possible something happened during practice Thursday or Friday, but for now we just now that Walker is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.
