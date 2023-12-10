Walker (oblique) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 14 game against San Francisco, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Walker has missed the Seahawks' past two games due to an oblique injury, but he practiced in full Friday following a DNP/LP progression during the first two days of Week 14 prep. It appears that he'll thus be able to take the field Sunday, and he'll likely return to the lead-back role that has been handled by Zach Charbonnet (knee) in his stead. Charbonnet is also expected to suit up Sunday, per Schefter, but the Seahawks could be without quarterback Geno Smith, who will be a game-time call due to a groin injury.