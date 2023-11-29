Walker (oblique) appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Walker missed Tuesday's practice while continuing to nurse the oblique tear that kept him out of last week's Thanksgiving Day loss to the 49ers. With Seattle facing a short week head of another Thursday game, and Walker still not practicing, he's beginning to look like a longshot for Week 13, though coach Pete Carroll hasn't yet ruled him out. Wednesday's practice will represent Walker's last chance to get some reps in before being tagged with a game-day injury designation. If he can't go, rookie Zach Charbonnet will stand to lead Seattle's backfield on the road against Dallas.