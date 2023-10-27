Walker (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The Seahawks were apparently just being cautious when they held Walker out of practice Wednesday and Thursday with a minor calf injury. He has a bit more competition for playing time this week with backup Zach Charbonnet cleared to return from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury, but the rookie's presence hadn't been stopping Walker from ranking among the league leaders in carries and rushing touchdowns through the first six weeks of the season. A tough Cleveland defense is probably the bigger concern for Walker's fantasy production, though Jonathan Taylor put up 120 yards and a touchdown against the Browns last week while working in a timeshare with fellow Colts running back Zack Moss.