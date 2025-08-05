Walker (foot) returned to practice Tuesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Walker appears to be practicing without restrictions Tuesday, after he had missed Seattle's prior three training camp sessions due to foot soreness. There are no indications that the issue has been in any way related to the ankle injury that cut his 2024 campaign short. Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports that Zach Charbonnet has impressed coach Mike Macdonald and new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak throughout training camp, leading to speculation that he could infringe on Walker's workload this season. That said, Walker's toughness and athleticism figure to make him an ideal fit for Kubiak's prioritization of zone rushes, as long as he manages to stay healthy.