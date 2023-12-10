Walker (oblique) is active for Sunday's game at San Francisco.

After missing the past two contests due to a strained oblique, Walker is back in action for the first time since Week 11. Both he and fellow running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) followed the same practice regimen this week, going DNP on Wednesday, limited Thursday and then full Friday. In the eight outings (Weeks 1-4, 6 and 8-10) in which both have been healthy this season, Walker racked up 123 touches for 500 yards from scrimmage and seven TDs versus Charbonnet's respective 51-284-0 line. A similar breakdown likely can be expected between the two Sunday.