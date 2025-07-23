Coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Walker (ankle) was a full practice participant to begin training camp, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. "He looks great. He's in a great spot mentally," Macdonald added. "Awesome to see him do all the things we want him to do from the get-go. I know he's really excited about what's going on. Great first day with Ken."

Walker managed just one appearance (Week 16) over the final five regular-season games of the 2024 campaign due to an ankle injury, which also limited him during the offseason program. Now that he's back to 100 percent, the three-year pro can focus on maintaining a foothold on the No. 1 spot on the running back depth chart for the Seahawks. In the 11 contests in which both he and backup Zach Charbonnet played last year, the former racked up 199 touches to the latter's 67, a breakdown that should remain similar as long as both players are healthy.