Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Walker (groin) has progressed to running at full speed in a straight line, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Walker has been sidelined since the first day of training camp due to a minor groin strain that left him week-to-week. While the Seahawks plan for the running back to move on to cutting in the next few days, he'll nonetheless be sidelined for Thursday's preseason opener versus the Vikings. With rookie seventh-rounder Kenny McIntosh also tending to a sprained knee at the moment, 2023 second-rounder Zach Charbonnet, DeeJay Dallas, Bryant Koback, SaRodorick Thompson and Wayne Taulapapa are the team's healthy and available RBs.