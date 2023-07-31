Coach Pete Carroll labeled Walker (groin) week-to-week Monday, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Carroll said the team is taking a cautious approach with Walker and fellow injured running back Zach Charbonnet (shoulder) to avoid exacerbating their injuries. While Seattle's top two running backs heal, DeeJay Dallas and Kenny McIntosh will have more prominent roles in practice. We may not see Walker in a game situation until Week 1 against the Rams on Sept. 10.