Walker (hernia) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in San Francisco, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

While he won't necessarily have a key role from the jump, Walker has been cleared to play. He should poach some carries from Rashaad Penny sooner or later, and the veteran's injury history means Walker has a good chance to serve as the lead runner at some point during his rookie season. The second-round pick starts off with a challenge, facing San Francisco's menacing front seven on the road.