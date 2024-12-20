Walker (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Walker returned to full practice participation Thursday and now figures to return to his role as Seattle's lead runner, although it's possible he gets less work than usual, given that it's his first game back from a two-week absence in which Zach Charbonnet filled in more than capably. That said, Walker has been the clear lead runner whenever healthy this season, sometimes getting more snaps than Charbonnet on passing downs as well.