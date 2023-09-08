Walker (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

There was some concern Thursday after the Seahawks added him to the injury report as a limited participant with a groin injury. Walker missed part of training camp with a groin issue, but that was in late July and early August before he came back in mid-August with no reports of setback/incident. He is expected to lead the Seattle rushing attack again, though he'll have to look over his shoulder after the team used a second-round pick on a running back for the second straight offseason, bringing in Zach Charbonnet to join Walker in the backfield.