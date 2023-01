Walker (ankle/illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Walker topped 20 carries and 100 rushing yards while playing through the same ankle injury the past two weeks, and he'll be out there Sunday despite missing some practice time because of an illness. The Seahawks may ride their rookie hard again, as they need a win plus a Packers loss to qualify for the playoffs.