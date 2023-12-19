Walker rushed 19 times for 86 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 26 yards in Monday's 20-17 win over the Eagles.

Walker looked liked his old self after shaking off the rust in his return from injury against San Francisco in Week 14. The 23-year-old teamed up with fill-in starting quarterback Drew Lock to score the pair of touchdowns that helped the Seahawks upset the visiting Eagles on the national stage. Walker finished with 22 touches to backup Zach Charbonnet's five, reinforcing the former's status as the lead back. Expect Walker to continue leading Seattle's backfield in a road matchup against the Titans on Sunday.