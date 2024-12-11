Coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Walker is day-to-day, but his status is to be determined for Sunday's game against the Packers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Walker underwent testing on his calf injury earlier this week, but Macdonald relayed that the running back doesn't require further evaluation, and his injury isn't a long-term issue, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com\. Macdonald also told Dugar that Walker doesn't need to practice in order to play Week 15, so even if he goes down as a DNP through Friday's practice, he won't necessarily be in danger of sitting out Sunday. Zach Charbonnet filled in for Walker this past weekend en route to 29 touches for 193 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs.