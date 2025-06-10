Coach Mike Macdonald said Tuesday that Walker has been limited during the offseason program due to an ankle injury, but the running back "should be fine," Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports

Walker tended to an ankle issue down the stretch of last season, making just one appearance (Week 16) over the final five contests before landing on injured reserve. Through three pro campaigns, he's missed time in each one, missing 3.3 games annually, but when he's been able to suit up, he's averaged 79.3 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring 26 touchdowns in 41 regular-season games. The Seahawks have a pair of OTAs remaining this week (Wednesday/Thursday) and mandatory minicamp on deck (next Tuesday through Thursday), so Walker has a few more chances to mix into drills fully before the team's month-plus break before training camp in late July. Zach Charbonnet should continue to handle first-team reps for as long as Walker isn't 100 percent.