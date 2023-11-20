Walker suffered an "oblique strain that was legit" in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Rams, coach Pete Carroll said after the game, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Walker is in danger of missing additional game action after exiting the Week 11 loss, especially with a short week before Thursday's home game against the 49ers. Zach Charbonnet got the majority of running back reps after Walker's exit Sunday, but DeeJay Dallas could also see an uptick in opportunities for the duration of Walker's absence.