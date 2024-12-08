Walker, who has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 14 game against Arizona due to an ankle injury and a calf issue, did not suffer a setback this week and could return to action next Sunday versus Green Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Walker went from a limited practice Wednesday to DNPs on Thursday and Friday, but Schefter suggests that the downturn in participation wasn't the result of a setback. While Walker won't be able to take the field in Sunday's clash with the Cardinals that has huge implications for the NFC playoff picture, the third-year running back appears to have a chance of returning to action for another critical contest next Sunday against the Packers. With Walker out this week, Zach Charbonnet will likely lead Seattle's backfield, with Kenny McIntosh and George Holani working behind him.