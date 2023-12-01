Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Walker (oblique) "might" be able to play Week 14 at the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Walker missed the past two games, including a close loss to the Cowboys on Thursday in which replacement starter Zach Charbonnet suffered a knee bruise midway through the fourth quarter. Prior to his injury, the rookie was on track to play more than three-fourths of Seattle's offensive snaps for a second straight week, with backup DeeJay Dallas rarely seeing the field apart from two-minute drills and third downs. It sounds like Charbonnet has a better chance than Walker to suit up against San Francisco, though we'll have a better idea next week once the Seahawks resume practice.