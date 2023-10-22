Walker rushed 26 times for 105 yards while catching two of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over Arizona.
Walker averaged an even four yards per carry en route to his first 100-yard game of the season. The 26 carries were the bruising back's most through six games as the Seahawks leaned on the run game sans star wideout DK Metcalf (ribs/hip). Walker couldn't extend his touchdown streak to five games Sunday, but his status as a must-start fantasy option remains intact heading into next Sunday's tilt against Cleveland.
