Walker didn't take part in Wednesday's practice due to a calf injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The Seahawks' first Week 8 injury report includes three running backs, with Walker sitting out Wednesday's session entirely and Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) and Kenny McIntosh (knee) logging limited sessions. Walker has handled the vast majority of the team's backfield reps this season, logging at least a 60 percent snap share in five of six games and also cranking out 122 touches for 556 yards from scrimmage and six rushing scores. He'll have two more chances to mix into drills this week before Seattle potentially tags him with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Browns.