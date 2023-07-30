Coach Pete Carroll said Sunday that Walker has been held out of practice over the past few days due to a minor groin strain, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Walker missed a third consecutive day of practice Sunday, but his absence has been deemed precautionary, as Carroll said the team is holding the running back out to prevent a more significant injury. Although Carroll downplayed the severity of Walker's ailment Sunday, he indicated that he could be out a while. Carroll also said that Zach Charbonnet (shoulder) will be out indefinitely, so DeeJay Dallas and Kenny McIntosh will likely see increased work at camp in the near future. Walker's availability for Seattle's preseason opener against the Vikings on Aug. 10 remains to be seen.