Walker was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to ankle and calf injuries, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Walker previous dealt with an oblique issue and an illness this season, so the health concerns that are impacting his reps to begin Week 14 prep are new ones. In the 10 games in which he's been active this season, he's earned a 60 percent snap share eight times, and he's averaged 19.3 touches for 84.4 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring six TDs in those contests. How Walker fares in practice Thursday and Friday likely will determine whether he'll continue to be the 1A in the Seahawks backfield over Zach Charbonnet for Sunday's game in Arizona.