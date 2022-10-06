Walker was limited at Thursday's practice by a shoulder injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Walker avoided the injury report entirely to kick off Week 5 prep, so his midweek addition is somewhat concerning. He'll aim to bump back up to all activity at Friday's session, after which the Seahawks may provide some clarity regarding his availability for Sunday's contest at New Orleans. Even if he ends up being available this weekend, though, Walker will play second fiddle in Seattle's backfield to Rashaad Penny (shoulder), who followed up a DNP on Wednesday with a full practice Thursday.
