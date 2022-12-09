Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Along with Walker, reserve DeeJay Dallas (ankle) is also listed as questionable, after both running backs weren't able to practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. Seattle is tentatively left with Travis Homer and Tony Jones as the healthy running backs on the 53-man roster, though the team is presumably hopeful that at least one of Walker or Dallas will be able to play through their respective injuries. Even if Walker avoids the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, he's no lock to take on his normal high-volume role out of the Seattle backfield. Before exiting early in last week's win over the Rams, Walker had played north of 71 percent of the snaps on offense in each of his prior six appearances while averaging 18.7 carries and three targets per contest.