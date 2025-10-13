Walker rushed 10 times for 34 yards and brought in his only target for three yards in the Seahawks' 20-12 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Walker logged two fewer carries than Zach Charbonnet, but he outgained his teammate by 10 rushing yards and neither back was particularly efficient during the defense-centric battle. The fourth-year pro's yardage total represented quite the downturn after he'd topped the 80-yard mark in each of the previous two games, and Charbonnet's workload is somewhat of a concern for the moment for Walker's fantasy managers. It remains to be seen if a similar timeshare will apply moving forward, but neither player has a particularly bright outlook for a Week 7 home matchup against a tough Texans defense on Monday night, Oct. 20.