Walker (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Earlier Wednesday, head coach Pete Carroll told Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic that Walker took part in the team's walkthrough, but the running back ultimately went down as having logged no activity on the Seahawks' first injury report of Week 18 prep. A shoulder issue has been to blame for Walker's practice restrictions for three weeks in a row, and despite leaving this past Sunday's loss to the Steelers in the third quarter, he racked up 30 touches for 131 yards from scrimmage and one rushing touchdown over the last two games. Meanwhile, No. 2 back Zach Charbonnet has seen his touch count fall off a cliff of late, as he's turned just 10 into 37 total yards during that same span. As long as Walker is able to emerge from this week and suit up Sunday at Arizona, he likely will get the bulk of the work between him and Charbonnet.