Walker carried the ball 21 times for 97 yards in Sunday's 19-9 win over Arizona. He added two receptions for 13 yards.

Walker dominated carries out of Seattle's backfield as expected in the first week without Rashaad Penny (ankle), accounting for 21 of the team's 30 rushing attempts. He displayed some big-play ability by ripping off gains of 34, 21 and 17 yards, and he also recorded an 11-yard rushing score. While Walker isn't known for his receiving ability, it was encouraging to see him involved in the passing game -- even at a minimal level. Walker should carry a heavy workload once again in Week 7 against the Chargers.