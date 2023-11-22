Walker (oblique) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Walker was expected to miss some time due to the oblique strain that he suffered Sunday versus the Rams, and he now is one step closer to sitting out his first game of the season, which will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. He'll thus cede the Seahawks backfield to rookie second-round pick Zach Charbonnet, with DeeJay Dallas and Kenny McIntosh in reserve. Walker's next chance for game action is Thursday, Nov. 30 at Dallas.