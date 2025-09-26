Walker rushed 19 times for 81 yards and secured one of two targets for 29 yards in the Seahawks' 23-20 win over the Cardinals on Thursday night.

The Seahawks welcomed Zach Charbonnet back from a one-game absence due to a foot injury Thursday, but Walker still saw seven more carries than his teammate while equaling his target tally. Walker had a long run of just 21 yards, so he worked hard for his gains throughout the night and also turned in a chunk gain on his one catch. Walker has now alternated two duds on the ground with a pair of above-average yardage totals, and he's added at least one reception in each game as well. Thursday night's usage seems to indicate Walker might be considered the lead back over Charbonnet heading into a Week 5 home matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 5.