Walker carried the ball 23 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-23 win over the Chargers.

While he didn't see any action as a receiver, Walker didn't need to supplement his production on the ground. If there was a downside to his performance it's that he was tackled in the end zone for a safety early in the fourth quarter as Los Angeles looked to spark a comeback, but the rookie running back atoned with a 74-yard TD run about seven minutes later, putting the game out of reach. It was Walker's first career 100-yard game and first multi-TD effort, but it likely won't be his last in either category as the top back in a Pete Carroll offense. Walker will look to put together another big day in Week 8 against a Giants defense that just got gashed for 114 yards and a TD by the Jaguars' Travis Etienne.