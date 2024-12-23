The Seahawks estimated Walker (ankle) as a non-practice participant Monday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Seattle didn't actually practice Monday, but it's no surprise that the team indicated that Walker wouldn't have participated if a practice had taken place given that he needed an MRI for an ankle injury he suffered Sunday versus Minnesota. Per
