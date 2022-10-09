Walker carried eight times for 88 yards and a TD in Sunday's 39-32 loss to the Saints.

Walker made his mark Sunday with a 69-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, but with fellow RB Rashaad Penny having suffered what coach Pete Carroll described as a "serious" ankle injury per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune, it looks like the 2022 second-rounder is poised to see an expanded role in Seattle's offense, beginning next Sunday against the Cardinals. Look for more context regarding Penny's injury to surface no later than Monday, but it looks like the team could be turning Walker in the coming weeks to lead a backfield that also includes DeeJay Dallas, with Travis Homer (ribs) currently on IR.