Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that he plans on having Walker (abdomen) available for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "Kenny Walker is going to be out there this week for us to add to [the offense]," Carroll said.

The second-round rookie out of Michigan State was inactive for Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos after requiring a hernia procedure in mid-August, but Walker seems to have taken a step forward in his recovery in recent days. Since he didn't log any practice activity heading into Week 1, he'll presumably need to get in at least one full session by Friday to make good on Carroll's prediction that the running back will suit up Sunday. Given the time that he missed during the preseason, Walker may have to settle for a small role in the Seattle backfield initially, as Rashaad Penny should be entrenched as the Seahawks' top option on the ground while healthy.