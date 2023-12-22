Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Walker (shoulder) will play in Sunday's game against the Titans even though he's officially listed as questionable, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Carroll apparently liked what he saw during Friday's practice, which marked Walker's first participation of the week. The running back's absences Wednesday and Thursday don't seem too concerning, especially given the quick turnaround after a Monday win over the Eagles in which Walker took 22 touches for 112 yards and a TD. Cautious fantasy managers may nonetheless want to track the situation ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday to make sure Walker is indeed active against a Titans defense that has five starters and two key backups ruled out this week.