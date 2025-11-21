Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Walker (glute) is expected to play Sunday at Tennessee despite being added to the injury report and listed as questionable, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

An end-of-week addition to the injury report isn't what Walker's fantasy managers want to see, especially ahead of a favorable matchup with arguably the worst team in the NFL. Macdonald downplayed any concerns after Friday's practice, saying Walker's limited practice workload Friday was more about maintenance than anything that might impact the running back's Week 12 availability, per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. Still, fantasy mangers will want to make sure Walker isn't on the inactive list 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.