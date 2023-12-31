Walker (shoulder/illness) is slated to suit up Sunday against the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

For the second week in a row, Walker didn't mix into drills until Friday's practice, when he was deemed a limited participant. Afterward, coach Pete Carroll told Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic that Walker would be a game-time decision this weekend, and Schefter noted in his report that the Seahawks are concerned about the shoulder injury that he aggravated last Sunday in Tennessee. As such, Walker may be subject to a pregame workout before the team makes a ruling as inactives are posted about 90 minutes before a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If Walker is limited or even sidelined, Zach Charbonnet would be the likely beneficiary out of Seattle's backfield.