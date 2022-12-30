Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Walker (ankle) is expected to play and should have "fresh legs" for Sunday's game against the Jets, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

The rookie officially is listed as questionable after not practicing Wednesday and being limited Thursday and Friday. It sounds like his availability won't actually come down to the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, though cautious fantasy managers may want to keep a distant eye on the situation anyway given some of the injury shenanigans that have come out of Seattle the past few years. Walker played through the same ankle injury last week and took 28 touches for 105 yards in a loss to the Chiefs after being listed as questionable on the final injury report.