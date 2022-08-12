Walker is expected to start Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Rashaad Penny is dealing with a slight groin injury and will likely sit out Saturday's game, though he wasn't expected to play much even if he was healthy. Head coach Pete Carroll spent time Thursday raving about the rookie's abilities in the passing game, specifically as a pass blocker, which was a major question mark coming out of college. Walker will get a chance to prove himself in his first NFL action Saturday, and if he shows the necessary improvements in the passing game, he could have a chance to get on the field often when the games start to count. However, Penny's finish to the 2021 season should lock him in as the No. 1 back as long as he's healthy.