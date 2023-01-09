Walker carried the ball 29 times for 114 yards in Sunday's 19-16 overtime win over the Rams. He added one catch for 10 yards.

Walker saw a career-high 29 rushing attempts, his third consecutive game with at least 20 carries. He wasn't particularly efficient -- he averaged 3.9 yards per carry -- though he did manage a couple long gains of 20 and 15 yards. Walker closed an impressive rookie campaign with 1,050 rushing yards, which is made even more notable due to the fact that he had only 58 yards through Week 4. The Seahawks await their postseason fate, but Walker will be a key to any potential playoff run for the team.