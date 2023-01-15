Walker carried the ball 15 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for three yards in Saturday's 41-23 wild-card loss to the 49ers.

Facing perhaps the best run defense in the league, Walker held his own and ran in a seven-yard score early in the second quarter for Seattle's first points of the day. The running back's playoff effort capped a rookie season that saw him compile 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground despite not taking over the starting role until Week 6. Walker should begin the 2023 campaign as the unquestioned No. 1 back for Seattle even if Rashaad Penny (ankle) gets re-signed.