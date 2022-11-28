Walker carried the ball 14 times for 26 yards and two touchdowns while catching his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 40-34 overtime loss to the Raiders.

For the second straight game Walker was largely held in check, and 12 of his runs netted him a total of zero yards. Fortunately, the other two resulted in a 12-yard TD in the first quarter and a 14-yard score in the third. Seattle's rookie RB will look to gain some real yards again in Week 13 against a Rams defense that just had trouble containing fellow first-year back Isiah Pacheco.