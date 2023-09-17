Walker rushed 17 times for 43 yards and two touchdowns and brought in one of two targets for 11 yards in the Seahawks' 37-31 overtime win over the Lions on Sunday.

Walker encountered tough sledding on the ground against what definitely appears to be an improved Lions run defense, but he made up for it from a fantasy perspective by scoring one- and three-yard touchdowns. Walker has been the clear lead back in Seattle's ground attack over the first two games, and Sunday, he outpaced rookie Zach Charbonnet by 13 carries. Walker will next set his sights on the Panthers, who'll come into town for a Week 3 matchup.