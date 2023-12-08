Walker (oblique) was a full practice participant Friday, with coach Pete Carroll seemingly optimistic the running back will play in Sunday's game at San Francisco after being listed as questionable, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Walker and Zach Charbonnet (knee) followed the same practice routine this week, sitting out Wednesday and logging limited sessions Thursday before upgrading to full Friday. Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune agrees that Walker is on track to return to the starting role, though he'd been ceding about half the snaps to Charbonnet before missing the past two games -- with the rookie mostly playing on passing downs and Walker handling the majority of carries. It's a tough matchup for both this weekend, facing the 49ers at 4:05 p.m. ET.