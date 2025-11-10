Walker rushed 14 times for 67 yards while catching his only target for three yards in Sunday's 44-22 win over Arizona.

Walker averaged a healthy 4.8 yards per tote Sunday, but his managers might be feeling let down after seeing backups Zach Charbonnet (14-83-1) and George Holani (7-31-1) cash in both of Seattle's rushing scores. The 24-year-old Walker's 120 carries still lead Seattle through nine games, but he has been held out of the end zone since Week 3. Walker is still generating solid rushing totals as the Seahawks' lead back, with managers hoping for a return to his scoring ways against the Rams next Sunday.