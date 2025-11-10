Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Gains 70 yards Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker rushed 14 times for 67 yards while catching his only target for three yards in Sunday's 44-22 win over Arizona.
Walker averaged a healthy 4.8 yards per tote Sunday, but his managers might be feeling let down after seeing backups Zach Charbonnet (14-83-1) and George Holani (7-31-1) cash in both of Seattle's rushing scores. The 24-year-old Walker's 120 carries still lead Seattle through nine games, but he has been held out of the end zone since Week 3. Walker is still generating solid rushing totals as the Seahawks' lead back, with managers hoping for a return to his scoring ways against the Rams next Sunday.
More News
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Leading rusher on 11 attempts•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Leading rusher on 17 carries•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Does little with 11 touches•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Leading rusher on 10 carries•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Efficient in dual roles Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Hits pay dirt twice Sunday•