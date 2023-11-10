Walker (chest) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Walker is tending to a health concern for the third time this season, but after sitting out Wednesday's session due to a chest injury, he was uninhibited one day later. His workload has been scaled back somewhat the last two games, resulting in 19 touches for 87 yards from scrimmage during that stretch. Walker will be looking to bounce back Sunday versus a Commanders defense that has conceded both the 11th-most yards per carry (4.2) and receptions (44) to opposing running backs in nine games this season.