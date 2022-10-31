Walker carried the ball 18 times for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Giants. He also caught one of two targets for one yard.

The rookie running back was headed for a disappointing performance until he iced the game with a 16-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter. Walker has gotten into the end zone in four straight games, amassing 403 rushing yards and five TDs during that stretch, and he stands a good chance of extending that streak to five games in Week 9 against a Cardinals defense he gashed for 97 yards and a score in their first meeting.