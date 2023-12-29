Walker (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Walker didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but was seen stretching prior to Friday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. It remains to be seen if Walker did enough to be listed as a participant when the Seahawks release their final injury report Friday. The team likely will turn to Zach Charbonnet in a high-usage role if Walker doesn't end up playing Sunday.