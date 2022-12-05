Walker is scheduled to undergo tests Monday to evaluate what Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has termed as a "jammed" right ankle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Walker exited in the first half of Sunday's 27-23 win over the Rams with the ankle injury, finishing the day with three carries for 36 yards across 14 snaps. According to Rapoport, Walker's injury is different from a sprain because the joint of his ankle jammed down, but the Seahawks are still trying to determine the severity of the issue. Walker's upcoming tests should shed more light on his availability for the Seahawks' Week 14 game against the Panthers.